Here's your 2016 survival guide for the holidays in Toronto.

TTC

Regular Saturday service on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, subway and most routes will open at 8 a.m. Boxing Day and December 27 will have holiday service, with subway and most routes starting at 6 a.m. On New Year's Eve, the TTC will run on extended hours and admission is free between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

GO Transit

Click here for information on GO Transit's holiday schedules.

LCBO

All LCBO stores will open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on December 25 and 26. On New Year's Eve, stores will be open at regular hours and close at 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on New Year's Day.

Movie theatres

Dec. 24

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

TIFF Bell Lightbox and the Revue Cinema will be open.

​Dec. 25

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

The Revue Cinema will be closed.

TIFF Bell Lightbox will be open.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will be open.

Dec. 26

Cineplex theatres will be open. Check online for showtimes at your location.

The Revue Cinema will be closed.

TIFF Bell Lightbox will be open.

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema will be open.

Many malls will open early on December 26 for Boxing Day shoppers. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Malls

Eaton's Centre

The Eaton's Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 7 a.m to 9:30 p.m. on Boxing Day. They will be open 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Yorkdale

Yorkdale will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Their regular hours on all other days will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sherway Gardens

Sherway will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Boxing Day hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

East York Town Centre

East York Town Centre will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Boxing Day. They will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and closed on New Year's Day.

Grocery stores

These are only a few examples. Please check the websites of local stores.

Loblaws

Loblaws stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day, and open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

No Frills

No Frills will be open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m., closed on Christmas Day, and open on Boxing Day. The stores will be closed on New Year's Day. Hours vary from store to store so check out your local store for specifics.

Metro

All stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores are closed on Christmas Day. A number of stores will be closed on Boxing Day - click here for details.

Longo's

Longo's stores will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, and closed on New Year's Day.

Pharmacies

Shopper's Drug Mart hours and closures vary depending on the location. Some locations, such as Bloor West Village, will be open on Christmas Day. To find out your local store's hours, call the store and follow the automated instructions.

Libraries

Libraries will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. They will be open on New Year's Eve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will be closed on January 1 and 2.

Some outdoor rinks are open on Christmas Day, but they may be unsupervised. (CBC)

City Services

311 Toronto and Emergency Services are open.

Most City of Toronto operations and all municipal offices will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, December 27, New Year's Day and Monday, January 2.

Check out this City of Toronto website for more information on city services.

Garbage Pickup

The daytime curbside residential collection schedule is not affected by the holidays.

Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo will be open throughout the holidays with the exception of Christmas Day.

Skating Rinks

Indoor arenas will be closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1. Some outdoor rinks are open on Christmas Day but may be unsupervised. Click here for individual rink schedules.

Wheel Trans

All regularly scheduled trips between December 18 and January 2 cancelled. All travel arrangements need to be booked.