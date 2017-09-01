Hate crime investigators are probing a "hateful, anti-Semitic" phrase that was spray-painted on a concrete barrier near Vaughan Mills shopping mall.

York Regional Police say they were called to the scene on the Bass Pro Mill Drive near Highway 400 on Friday morning, where a passerby spotted the phrase "Hitler was right" in bright orange paint.

Jewish human rights organization Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre said in a release Friday that they were alerted to the graffiti by a woman whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

"I'm happy to see police are here dealing with [this], happy it's being removed," CEO Avi Benlolo told CBC Toronto.

"But you can't erase hate as easily and simply. We cannot discount that this is real. This is really, really happening."

The organization says it also alerted the mayor's office about the incident and that work crews have since scrubbed away the graffiti.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

"York Regional Police will not tolerate hate crime in any form," police said in a release. "These kinds of crimes not only hurt the community that has been targeted, but they hurt us all."