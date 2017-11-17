Toronto police have released a shocking video showing the moment a woman was hit by a car while crossing the street in the hope of identifying the driver.

The 61-year-old was making her way across Steeles Avenue East at the pedestrian crossing on the morning of October 31 when a car turning left hit her.

She was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A white sedan, turning from Laureleaf Road, failed to slow down or react to the presence of two people crossing the road, instead driving directly into the woman.

The driver then continued to drive along Steeles.

Police are looking for the driver and the white four-door sedan involved in the incident, and are also asking business owners and drivers to submit any video recordings of the intersection they may have.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.