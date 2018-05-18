2 men charged with attempted murder after altercation leads to hit-and-run

Two men are charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack using a vehicle west of Toronto.

Peel Region police say the two men, aged 19 and 20, were involved in an altercation with another man in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Later that day, the accused were in a vehicle in a nearby mall parking when they spotted a 20-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., and allegedly intentionally struck him before fleeing the scene.

The victim remains in life-threatening condition in a Toronto hospital.

Police say the two accused turned themselves in Thursday and are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., Friday for a bail hearing.