2 men charged with attempted murder after altercation leads to hit-and-run

Two men are charged with attempted murder after an alleged attack using a vehicle west of Toronto.

Victim remains at Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries

The Canadian Press ·
Peel Regional police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a hit-and-run that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Police allege this black BMW was used in the attack outside a Mississauga mall. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel Region police say the two men, aged 19 and 20, were involved in an altercation with another man in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon.

Later that day, the accused were in a vehicle in a nearby mall parking when they spotted a 20-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., and allegedly intentionally struck him before fleeing the scene.

The victim remains in life-threatening condition in a Toronto hospital.

Police say the two accused turned themselves in Thursday and are scheduled to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., Friday for a bail hearing.

