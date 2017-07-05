Toronto police have named a suspect in a hit-and-run collision in North York that sent one person to hospital late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Allenbury Gardens near Kingslake Road shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots. However, that sound was in fact a car jumping the sidewalk and striking three people.

While one person was taken to hospital, all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, police alleged that a 29-year-old man uttered death threats and physically assaulted a 38-year-old man. The 29-year-old "intentionally drove a vehicle towards the 38-year-old man," the release said.

"The vehicle was driven over the sidewalk and ended up striking a home in the Allenbury Gardens area."

After striking the three victims and the home, the vehicle, which police described as a gold or brown BMW, drove out of the area.

Police are now looking for Randy Amofa, 29, of Toronto, who is wanted on 10 charges: two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, threaten death, drive disqualified and fail to comply probation.

Police are urging Amofa to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.