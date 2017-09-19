The University Health Network (UHN) announced Tuesday it would be receiving the largest gift to a Canadian hospital ever made — $100 million for the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, donated by the The Peter and Melanie Munk Charitable Foundation.

"This gift represents the largest commitment to a Canadian hospital in our country's 150-year history and builds on Peter and Melanie's extraordinary legacy of philanthropy," said Dr. Peter Pisters, president and CEO of UHN.

"This historic gift will enable the PMCC to continue to lead the future of cardiovascular care globally, and through our partnership with the Vector Institute will further advance Toronto's and Canada's leadership in the field of artificial intelligence," Pisters explained in a news release.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning will help predict and treat life-threatening cardiac problems, said Dr. Barry Rubin, medical director for the Munk centre. The donation will also help "develop novel therapies for patients with cardiovascular disease," he added.

Since 1993, the Munks have donated more than $175 million to the hospital network, said the release.

Peter Munk said the cardiac centre has "changed the way cardiovascular patients are treated" in Ontario, across Canada and around the world.