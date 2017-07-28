The section of Highway 48 where a "devastating" crash took place on Thursday has re-opened.

Two people were killed and two were seriously injured in the crash, including a 10-year-old child.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place at about noon while all five were travelling northbound on a rural stretch of the highway.

More than 12 hours later, the OPP tweeted that the highway had reopened.

CLEARED: Road Closure: #Hwy48 between Old Homestead Rd and High St #Sutton - Highway has been reopened. ^jt — @OPP_GTATraffic

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto on Thursday that the crash took place near a slight crest in the roadway, in an area close to construction.

"Some of the lead vehicles were stopped, waiting for their turn to travel northbound. At the time of the collision, at least one of the rear vehicles approached at highway speed or at a much greater speed," he said.

The result, said Schmidt, was a "devastating" collision that left two of the vehicles "crushed beyond recognition."