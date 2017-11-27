Police have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a head-on collision between a dump truck and a minivan on a stretch of Highway 9 northwest of Toronto on Monday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a tweet that the deceased driver of the minivan was identified as Joshua D'Archi, from Belwood, Ont.

Highway 9 between the 11th and 12th concessions near Schomberg, Ont., was closed both ways to traffic so that an air ambulance could land on the roadway.

The highway was re-opened around 4:30 p.m.

According to Schmidt, D'Archi became trapped during a head-on crash with a dump truck. Though paramedics with the air ambulance attended to the man, he was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.