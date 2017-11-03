The Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street will be closed for the morning commute after a tractor trailer rolled over in the middle of the night, leaving two people seriously injured.

Emergency responders were called to the area shortly before 3 a.m. Friday. A tractor trailer carrying strawberries failed to negotiate the turn and rolled over the cement barrier, reported CBC video producer Tony Smyth. A female passenger in her sixties had been ejected and was pinned underneath the truck, while the driver, a male also in his sixties, was trapped inside the cab, according to Smyth.

Paramedics rushed both patients to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, OPP Const. Prash Niranjan told reporters at the scene.

A load of strawberries is strewn along the roadway underneath the truck. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The cause of the rollover was not immediately clear, he said.

Clean-up crews and police remained at the scene Friday morning to collect evidence and remove debris. Once investigators were done photographing the scene, Niranjan said, heavy tow trucks were to come in and remove the tractor trailer.

The off-ramp was expected to be closed for another two to three hours.

The crash follows a fiery fatal pileup on Highway 400 earlier in the week that left three people dead and several others with minor injuries.

That collision, which occurred late Tuesday night, left a pile of debris strewn across the busy highway, which remained closed through the night.

Just the week before, the OPP said "driver inattention" was to blame for multiple collisions over the summer that left 10 people dead.