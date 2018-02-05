A man is dead and another man is in hospital with minor injuries following a collision on Highway 427 in Etobicoke, police say.

The Ontario Provincial Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash south of Derry Road on Monday night.

One of the vehicles had minor damage, but the other vehicle had significant rollover damage, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said on Twitter.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy427 SB lanes are CLOSED South of Derry and Derry On ramps are CLOSED following a collision. Traffic diverted at Derry. Emergency crews on scene. ^lp — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) February 6, 2018

Schmidt added that the driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene and his passenger was taken to hospital.

The OPP are investigating and say the southbound lanes on Highway 427 are expected to be closed until 12:30 a.m.