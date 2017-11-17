An Ontario Provincial Police officer was taken to hospital after sustaining minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision Friday evening.
An OPP cruiser was hit while the officer was responding to a collision on Highway 427, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto.
All southbound express lanes of Highway 427 near Dundas Street West are closed for the investigation.
Paramedics say one other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
COLLISION: #Hwy427 SB Express near Dundas - Emergency Services at scene, all lanes blocked ^jp—
@OPP_GTATraffic