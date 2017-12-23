Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 410 in Brampton.

Jeff Walsh, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said paramedics received a call about the rollover on Highway 410 southbound, north of Queen Street East near Williams Parkway, at 12:45 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash closed the left lanes of Highway 410 southbound but emergency crews have cleared the scene and the lanes have been reopened.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews have cleared the scene. (Tony Smyth/CBC)