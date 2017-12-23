Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after a single vehicle rolled over on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Jeff Walsh, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said paramedics received a call about the rollover on Highway 410 southbound, north of Queen Street East near Williams Parkway, at 12:45 a.m.
Ontario Provincial Police said the crash closed the left lanes of Highway 410 southbound but emergency crews have cleared the scene and the lanes have been reopened.
CLEARED Collision: #Hwy410 SB south of Williams #Brampton - Lanes reopened. ^jt—
