A man hit by a vehicle after he got out of his car was one of four people injured in a crash early Saturday on Highway 409 near Highway 427, paramedics say.

John Migliore, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said paramedics were called to the area of Highway 409 and Highway 427 after a report of a collision at 7:32 a.m.

According to the OPP, the two-vehicle crash occurred on a westbound Highway 409 on-ramp at Belfield Road.

Man in life-threatening condition

Migliore said the man struck by a vehicle after the crash was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

A woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Two other people, who suffered minor injuries, were also taken to a local hospital.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the crash was a fender bender.

The OPP said they have closed Highway 409 westbound from Martin Grove Road to Highway 427. All westbound lanes at that location are blocked.

It is not known when the stretch of highway will be reopened.