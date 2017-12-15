Three people have been taken to hospital, including a child and a pregnant woman, after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 403 on Friday.

Shortly before noon, a car travelling eastbound on Highway 403 left the roadway at the exit to Mavis Road.

"The vehicle for some reason exited the highway, went through the ditch and up an embankment on the south side of the road," Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Toronto.

"The vehicle then came back down and struck a concrete pillar that supports one of the overhead signs overtop the off-ramp."

There were three people inside the vehicle: two adults, including the pregnant woman, and one child, Schmidt said.

All three appear to have serious injuries and were taken to hospital, he said. Schmidt did not know the age or gender of the child.

The highway remains open, but the ramp to Mavis Road will be closed "for several hours," Schmidt said.

The collision reconstruction team is investigating.