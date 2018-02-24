All Highway 401 westbound lanes approaching Yonge Street have reopened after crews worked for hours to clean up debris from a collision Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the collector lanes between the exits for Yonge Street and Avenue Road.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

The crash left the transfer lanes, which take drivers from the collector lanes into the express lanes, closed to traffic.