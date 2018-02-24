Some lanes of Highway 401 westbound near Yonge Street are closed as crews work to clean up debris from a collision on Saturday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in the collector lanes between the exits for Yonge Street and Avenue Road. Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

The transfer lanes, taking drivers from the collector lanes into the express lanes, are closed to traffic.

According to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, the lanes could remain closed for several more hours as a substantial amount of wreckage remains on the roadway.