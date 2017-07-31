Commuters using Highway 401 in Toronto can expect major delays due to a series of lane closures caused by a fatal truck fire just before rush hour at Avenue Road.

The eastbound express and collector lanes of Highway 401 at Allen Road are closed, as are westbound express lanes just after Yonge Street, Ontario Provincial Police said.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen. According to Ontario's transportation ministry, the highway might reopen before 12 noon ET.

One man died at the scene at Avenue Road, according to Toronto paramedics.

Thousands of cars are now backed up on the highway. Traffic is backed up all the way to Dixon Road, including onto Highway 409. Traffic west of Dixon Road is moving well.

At Keele Street and Highway 401, for example, the collector lanes are moving slowly, but the express lanes are completely at a standstill. People are out of their cars and talking to each on the highway.

Toronto firefighters spray water on a truck fire on Highway 401. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The crash involved two trucks, one of which was a transport trailer.

Capt. David Eckerman, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said the fire department got several calls about the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Callers reported hearing an explosion and seeing fire across all lanes and a fireball.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the transport trailer was fully engulfed in flames. It appeared close to the barrier of Highway 401's eastbound collector lanes east of Bathurst Street.

"We were delayed by extremely heavy traffic in our approach, but once we did finally start to get water onto the fire from two of our trucks, of which we sent five, we got the fire under control in about five minutes," he said.

Fire crews ran hoses from Wilson Avenue down sidestreets to Highway 401.

"Right now, there's still some smouldering."

Absorbent material will be placed on the highway. One truck lost part of its load of paint.

Hwy 401 EB Closure. Traffic is backed up as far as the eye can see. Get off the highway. Use Lawrence or Wilson and reconnect at Avenue Rd. pic.twitter.com/eDyC5XLpAr — @LateNightCam

The fatal truck fire was out shortly after 6 a.m. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

#Toronto: #HWY401 EB Exp/Col from Avenue Rd, all lanes are closed due to a collision. Estimated Reopening time is 5 hours. #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/RzqCA0XinE — @511Ontario

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy401 EB Express/ Collector lanes CLOSED at Allen Rd - West bound Express lanes CLOSED just after Yonge St ^ag pic.twitter.com/B7NJXRdYQk — @OPP_GTATraffic