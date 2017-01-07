A stretch of highway 401 between Bowmanville and Port Hope has reopened after whiteout conditions led to multiple crashes east of Toronto, involving more than 100 vehicles.

The string of crashes, including both single vehicle and multi-vehicle collisions, resulted in the closure of a section of the highway in both directions around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

No serious injuries were reported but multiple people were taken to hospital, Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC News.

A travel weather advisory was in place for the affected section of the highway, cautioning drivers to prepare for slippery roads and reduced visibility.

The advisory has since expired.

Cleared Update #Newcastle #Hwy401 EB on ramp at Mill St EB, all lanes are open. — @511Ontario