A man is dead after a sedan collided with a loaded flatbed transport truck in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Martin Grove Road on Monday morning.

The "rear end-type crash" occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the northwest corner of the city, according to Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

All of the westbound lanes of Highway 401 are currently closed, as well as the off ramp to Martin Grove Road. The closure is expected to last several hours, at least through the morning rush hour, Schmidt said, adding that his first impression is that it was "an absolutely devastating crash."

The closure could last several hours, police warned. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived, while the truck driver was largely unhurt but "very shaken." He is co-operating with police at the scene.

The OPP's collision reconstruction unit is investigating the collision. Schmidt said that several witnesses have given statements to police, but added that officers would like to speak with several drivers who were supposedly at the scene of the crash earlier but then left.

Westbound drivers looking to avoid the area can hop on Highway 409 to Highway 427 southbound and rejoin the highway on the opposite end of the crash scene.