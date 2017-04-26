A GO Transit bus with 39 passengers on board has gotten into a serious collision with a transport truck on the eastbound 401 near Keele Street.

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that three people sustained minor injuries in the crash, but did not say whether the three were on board the bus or the transport truck.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins tweeted the details of the crash.

A GO bus with 39 passengers on board was involved in a serious collision with a transport truck on 401 EB near Keele. More info coming — @femwriter

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the OPP tweeted that two right lanes are blocked, and warned drivers to expect delays.