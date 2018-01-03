A stretch of Highway 401 eastbound was closed Wednesday morning after a "horrific" fatal crash that killed two people near Scarborough, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers were called to the scene just east of the Don Valley Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. and found a vehicle wrapped around a steel beam supporting an overhead traffic sign, Toronto paramedics said.

Emergency crews were unable to identify the victims, and could not say whether they were male or female.

The car was almost torn in two from the impact of the crash.

"For some unknown reason, the driver lost control," said OPP Const. Prash Niranjan. "We're looking at road conditions, weather conditions and also possible speed factors."

Because the vehicle is a newer-model passenger SUV, investigators will likely be able to recover information from its onboard computer systems that may provide valuable information about what went wrong.

The OPP said parts of the highway will remain closed for an indeterminate amount of time this morning as crews try to clean up debris from the crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Preliminary indications suggest the driver slammed into the centre median, sending the car airborne into the steel girder.

"It's pretty remarkable," Niranjan told CBC Toronto from the scene. "It's a horrific collision."

All of the eastbound express lanes approaching Leslie Street to Brimley Road remained closed as of 10 a.m. ET.

Eastbound collector lanes in the area were previously closed for several hours, but the right and centre lanes have since reopened to traffic.

OPP has not indicated how long the closures may last, but authorities will need to ensure that the "integrity of the metal post … is not compromised in any way," Niranjan said, a process that could take hours.

"Traffic is moving, but as you can imagine it's pretty slow," said Niranjan.