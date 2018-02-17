Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting on Highway 401 in Mississauga that left a vehicle on its side and riddled with bullet holes.

No one was injured in the shooting involving two vehicles early Saturday, according to police and paramedics. Five men, who were in one of the vehicles, were questioned by police.

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed from Winston Churchill Boulevard to Mississauga Road. Police had earlier closed the highway in both directions so that officers could collect evidence.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said one vehicle is still lying on its side at the scene after having rolled. It is heavily damaged and bullet holes are visible, he said.

Gunfire reported on the highway

According to Schmidt, police received a call about a rollover on Highway 401 at 4:11 a.m.

Both vehicles involved in the incident were believed to be travelling eastbound.

An OPP officer walks outside his vehicle after a shooting on Highway 401. (CBC)

"We certainly do not want to have gunfire happening on the highways," he said.

"Whether or not this is some sort of road rage, street justice or targeted shooting, we don't know. It's still under investigation."

Five men were seen leaving the vehicle that rolled.

The five were taken to OPP's Port Credit detachment to provide statement, Schmidt said. He declined to say whether the five have been arrested, but footage from the scene shows police searching each of the men and putting them in cruisers.

Shell casings and bullet fragments were found "up and down" the highway, he said.

OPP's forensic identification unit is examining the vehicle still at the scene, he said. "There is evidence of bullets into that vehicle."

Police seek 2nd damaged vehicle, possibly red

When officers arrived, they realized another vehicle, possibly red, was involved in the incident.

Schmidt said the second vehicle didn't collide with the first, but it is significantly damaged on its front end and sides because police believe it hit the barriers on both sides of the highway.

It may have had a flat tire as well.

Parked Peel Regional Police Service cruisers near the scene of a rollover on Highway 401. (CBC)

Police are appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward, are conducting a search of the area and are trying to obtain security camera footage from commercial buildings close to the highway, he added.

Schmidt said officers are "mapping" what happened at the scene in a bid to reconstruct the incident.

OPP's Highway Safety Division crime unit, along with traffic support and officers from its Port Credit detachment are involved in the investigation.

'Nobody was found'

Jeff Walsh, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said paramedics were called to the area 4:11 a.m.

When paramedics arrived on the scene, he said there was no one who needed medical attention. No one was transported to hospital, he said.

"Nobody was found. It's a police matter. We arrived and we cleared the scene," Walsh said.

Anyone with information, dashboard camera video or security camera footage is urged to call Port Credit OPP at (905) 278-6131. All tips will be investigated, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said detour routes are in place.