A crash on Highway 401 in Toronto involving an estimated 40 vehicles sent seven people to hospital early Sunday, paramedics say.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet that the crash occurred in Highway 401's eastbound and westbound express lanes, east of Avenue Road, shortly after 1 a.m.

Environment Canada said the highway was probably slippery at the time, given below-freezing temperatures, strong winds and a light snowfall.

Stephan Powell, district fire chief for Toronto Fire Services, said the fire department was told by Toronto paramedics that 40 vehicles were involved.

One person injured in the crash had a broken jaw and was knocked unconscious, he said.

Toronto firefighters help to load an injured person on a stretcher into an ambulance after the crash on Highway 401 early Sunday. (CBC)

According to Jamie Rodgers, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, all of those injured were taken to hospital for treatment. He said the majority of the injuries were minor.

Robert Kuhn, a Toronto-based severe weather meteorologist for Environment Canada, said driving would have been "tricky" at the time. There had just been snow flurries from the Great Lakes in Toronto, the temperature was about –2 C and winds were gusting up to 60 km/h.

"There was probably a brief, heavier flurry that moved across the city. It looks like it dropped a half to one centimetre across good parts of the city," he said.

"With temperatures being below freezing, it's quite possible that, all of sudden, difficult winter driving conditions developed."

The crash involving 40 vehicles on Highway 401 seriously damaged some vehicles. (CBC)

Kuhn could not confirm if there was black ice on Highway 401, but said it was a definite possibility given the weather conditions. He said it is possible that the snow fell, the heat from the traffic melted it, the temperature dropped, the pavement cooled and then the moisture on the road may have frozen.

"Certainly, it's possible," Kuhn said. "I have personally seen road conditions go from barren dry to wet to then perhaps even at times snow-covered and slippery. It can change very, very quickly."

Environment Canada says the highway was likely slippery at the time of the crash given a light snowfall just before vehicles collided, plus freezing temperatures and strong winds. It could not confirm black ice on the road. (CBC)

Police had closed Highway 401's eastbound and westbound express lanes, east of Avenue Road, to investigate, but they have since reopened.

Officers cleared the scene shortly before 3 a.m.

The OPP's Highway Safety Division was not available for comment on Sunday.

CLEARED: Collision: #Hwy401 WB express approaching Avenue Rd - All lanes now OPEN. ^cc — @OPP_GTATraffic

CLEARED: Collision: #Hwy401 EB express, E of Avenue Rd - All lanes now OPEN. ^cc — @OPP_GTATraffic

