One person was left without vital signs and at least two others were hurt after a truck and car collided on Highway 401 in Ajax, forcing all eastbound lanes of the highway to close on Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police are warning motorists that the highway will be closed at Salem Road until 12 p.m.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Lake Ridge Road.

The OPP said one person was taken to hospital via air ambulance, while two others were also sent to nearby hospitals.

A car was severely damaged following an early morning crash on Highway 401 in Ajax on Friday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A CBC Toronto reporter at the scene said one person may have been ejected from the silver Honda Civic, which was left crumpled at the side of the road.