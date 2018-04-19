One eastbound lane reopens after Highway 401 crash at Winston Churchill Boulevard

One eastbound lane of Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard has reopened after a multi-vehicle collision that included three transport trucks.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash, and at least one person was temporarily trapped in a vehicle before being rescued.

Ontario Provincial Police, the Ministry of Transportation, firefighters and paramedics are all on scene at the crash.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt is advising motorists to stay well away from the area, if possible.

The collision left "a significant amount of damage and debris" at the scene, according to Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. (Kerry Schmidt/Periscope)

"If you want to take a detour around that you can get off at Highway 407 before that or get off at Trafalgar well before that," he said.

Drivers heading northbound on Winston Churchill Boulevard are able to turn east onto the highway.

Police have not yet said when the full highway will be reopened, but Schmidt said "it's going take us a little while to get this all swept up, cleaned up and removed."