Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Bowmanville, Ont. after a fatal head-on crash between an SUV and a tractor-trailer early Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, confirmed Saturday that the crash was fatal.

The OPP indicated in a map posted on Twitter that the closure of all eastbound Highway 401 lanes begins at Liberty Street in Bowmanville and continues until the exit for Highway 115.

The crash occurred at about 3 a.m.

The OPP said it is not known when the highway will be reopened.