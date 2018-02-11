A stretch of Highway 401 westbound is closed near Napanee, Ont., due to a major crash involving several vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police have closed the westbound lanes of the highway from Marysville to Shannonville roads.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB from Marysville Rd to Shannonville Rd #Shannonville - Hwy CLOSED due to collision. Detour using County Rd 2. ^jp pic.twitter.com/U30l44LxJd — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) 12 February 2018

It is not known how many people are injured or when the highway will reopen.

Police said several vehicles are blocking the highway.

One motorist said on Twitter that the highway in the area is "extremely icy."