All lanes of Highway 400 near the site of a fatal fiery crash have reopened, Ontario Provincial Police said early Thursday.

The southbound lanes are open at Highway 89, police tweeted around 5 a.m. Around 6:30 a.m., police tweeted that the northbound lanes at Highway 88 also reopened.

The slow reopening of the roadway follows a 14-vehicle pileup that killed at least three people and left a portion of the highway about an hour north of Toronto littered with tangled and twisted metal.

The chain reaction of collisions started around 11:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, when a transport truck slammed into the back of another large truck that was stopped at the end of a long line of traffic in the northbound lanes. Two fully loaded tanker trucks, three other commercial vehicles and multiple cars were involved in the crash that ensued.

Immediately following the initial collision, a series of explosions sent fireballs into the night sky.

"The vehicles are completely destroyed, melted into the asphalt," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police's highway safety division.

The three people who were killed have not been identified by police. Others were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of Highway 400 reopened Thursday morning after Tuesday night's fatal crash. (Kerry Schmidt/Twitter)

Early indications are that "potentially, an inattentive vehicle — potentially a fuel tanker approaching northbound to slow or stopped traffic, smashed into the back of the queued traffic," Schmidt said.

The tanker trucks essentially acted as "bombs on wheels," he continued.

Schmidt told CBC Toronto that investigators will consider human and environmental factors in trying to determine what caused the chain reaction crash. It appears, however, that conditions were fair when the first trucks collided.

"There were no environmental conditions I am aware of," Schmidt said. "It was cool but the road conditions were bare. Environmental conditions were clear."

The OPP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call its Aurora detachment with any information.