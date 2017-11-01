A fatal pileup and subsequent fire involving some 14 vehicles closed a stretch of Highway 400 in both directions Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that two fuel tanker trucks and at least three transport trucks were part of the collision, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the northbound lanes near Cookstown, Ont., about an hour north of downtown Toronto. A series of "explosions" followed the initial crash, witnesses at the scene told CBC Toronto.

"A massive fire consumed nearly all the vehicles involved," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. "There are multiple fatalities."

Highway 400 will be closed in both directions between Highway 88 and Highway 89 throughout the day, according to police.

"We have not had a chance to assess the scene. It is tangled, twisted metal, burnt out vehicles of all descriptions. It's something I have never seen in my life," said Schmidt.

At least two dead on Hwy 400. They have not been able to look inside all vehicles. Some vehicles have been reduced to burnt metal frames. pic.twitter.com/cfpTiTdg7p — @LateNightCam

Emergency crews have not yet been able to reach all the vehicles. All of the drivers who survived the crash and sent to hospital are thought to have non-life-threatening injuries at this time, Schmidt said.

About 40 minutes before the pileup, another three-car collision had slowed traffic on Highway 400 northbound. Police and other emergency services were still on the scene of that crash when the pileup started, according to Schmidt.

Highway 400 is closed in both directions from Highway 88 to Highway 89. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Initial inspections suggest that a transport truck may have slammed into cars that were backed up due to the previous collision.

"There's a huge environmental spill as well, with fuel that was leaking and burning at the scene. But we are going to wait for first light before we assess what needs to be done first."

Robert Bianchi passed the first crash as he drove southbound down Highway 400. About 500 metres after that scene, he saw a "huge" explosion.

"I'm still shaking. I can't believe what I saw," he told CBC Toronto. "So I just stepped on my brakes because I didn't want to pass by that fire."

Police said that emergency crews are also dealing with a significant spill of fuel that will take some time to clean up. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Other drivers who stopped near the crash site began to run from their vehicles as the blaze intensified, Bianchi added.

Vincent Di Pinto, another witness to the crash, had just left work at York University and was headed north on the highway when he saw "a large transport slam nose-first" into the back of another large truck that was transporting cars.

"After that I heard some popping sounds, and then a loud explosion ... I got out and looked and it was just explosions, one explosion after another and orange flames that were starting to go up into the sky."