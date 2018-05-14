Skip to Main Content
Section of southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan reopens

Updated

All southbound lanes at Teston Road have reopened after being shut down by a collision, say the Ontario Provincial Police.

Tractor trailer crashed into a barrier near Teston Road early Monday morning

CBC News ·
Emergency services were on scene following an early morning collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan. All lanes have since reopened. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A section of Highway 400 in Vaughan has reopened after being shut down for several hours.

A tractor trailer crashed into the highway barrier early Monday morning, causing a complete closure of southbound lanes for several hours while crews cleaned up. 

