Section of southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan reopens

A section of Highway 400 in Vaughan has reopened after being shut down for several hours.

A tractor trailer crashed into the highway barrier early Monday morning, causing a complete closure of southbound lanes for several hours while crews cleaned up.

CLEARED Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy400?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy400</a> SB at Teston Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vaughan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vaughan</a> - All lanes OPEN ^jp —@OPP_GTATraffic