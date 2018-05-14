Section of southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan reopens
Tractor trailer crashed into a barrier near Teston Road early Monday morning
A section of Highway 400 in Vaughan has reopened after being shut down for several hours.
A tractor trailer crashed into the highway barrier early Monday morning, causing a complete closure of southbound lanes for several hours while crews cleaned up.
CLEARED Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy400?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy400</a> SB at Teston Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vaughan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vaughan</a> - All lanes OPEN ^jp—@OPP_GTATraffic
Crash / Closure: Hwy 400 Southbound at Teston Rd. Tractor trailer into the barrier. All lanes closed for cleanup. <a href="https://twitter.com/VaughanFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VaughanFire</a> on scene. Driver in care of <a href="https://twitter.com/YorkParamedics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YorkParamedics</a> with no apparent injuries. <a href="https://t.co/TEirstaZQP">pic.twitter.com/TEirstaZQP</a>—@LateNightCam