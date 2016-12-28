Four people suffered minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on the 10th floor of a Scarborough apartment building early Wednesday.

Capt. Michael Westwood, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, said a man in his 20s was taken to hospital, while three other people, including a woman in her 20s, were treated at the scene.

Toronto firefighters received a call about the highrise fire on Lawrence Avenue East near Morningside Avenue at 12:07 a.m. The fire was out by 12:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire said in a tweet that it responded to the fire with 20 trucks. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Westwood said the cause of the fire is not yet known. It began in an apartment unit but he could not say which room in the unit.

"There's no obvious cause or location," he said.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be more than $50,000. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and firefighters are still on the scene.

Twelve fire trucks and 45 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Stewart Morris, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said the fire occurred in a 15 storey building.

2 Alarm Fire - Lawrence Ave E at Morningside Ave. @Toronto_Fire on 10th floor. @TorontoMedics treating a few for minor smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/XBH2doYdjq — @LateNightCam