A bison died unexpectedly at High Park Zoo on Saturday and city officials are investigating.

Matthew Cutler, spokesperson for Toronto parks, forestry and recreation, said Sunday in an email that the bison was one of four at the zoo. Staff were alerted to the death by visitors who called 311, he said.

The zoo closed early on Saturday due to the death of the large animal but reopened on Sunday morning when High Park opened for the day.

"The animal had no recent history of illness, the death was unexpected," Cutler said.

Cutler said the zoo was closed temporarily to allow staff to remove the animal and "return the zoo to normal operations."

Once the zoo has more details about the animal, it will share with them with the public, he said.

The zoo, located inside High Park on Deer Pen Road, also has deer, llamas, peacocks, highland cattle and capybaras.