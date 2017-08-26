Animal health officials say an elderly bison unexpectedly died on July 15 at Toronto's High Park Zoo because of ulcerative lesions throughout her intestinal tract.

Known as Alberta, the 17-year-old mammal was one of four bison living in the zoo's enclosure.

While the formidable animals can live up to 20 years if they survive into adulthood, the University of Guelph's animal health laboratory said in a news release that Alberta was considered healthy.

The laboratory conducted the investigation into her death.

"She was found to be in good body condition with good muscle mass and good body fat stores and high quality food in her stomach," the laboratory said.

Investigators conducted an autopsy on her body a day after zoo staff were alerted to her death by several calls to 311 from park visitors.

One of those witnesses, Chantrey Gribben, took a photo of the dead animal and posted it to Facebook.

The ulcerative lesions, also known as Hemorrhagic Typhlocolitis, are typically caused by a virus infection, the laboratory said.

Despite extensive tests, the laboratory said no virus bacteria or toxin was found in Alberta's body.

Investigators at the laboratory said her death was also linked to old age.

The zoo, located inside High Park on Deer Pen Road, also has deer llamas, peacocks, highland cattle and capybaras.

City officials said other animals at the zoo "are eating well and are in good health and body condition."