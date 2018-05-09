Hidden camera found in Starbucks washroom prompts investigation by Toronto police

Toronto police are investigating after a hidden camera was found inside a Starbucks washroom in the city's financial district in an electrical outlet pointing toward the toilet.

Police were called to one of the coffee chain's locations on King Street on Wednesday just before 6 p.m. for a report of a "suspicious incident."

Police couldn't get to the store before closing time, so officers went Thursday.

When they arrived, the store manager told officers that a customer discovered the recording device in one of the two unisex washroom in an electrical outlet near the sink. The battery had since been removed, officers were told.

Long said the camera was motion activated and small enough to fit into the outlet.

"Once alerted to the device, our partners acted quickly and reported this incident immediately to the police," Tim Gallant, senior communications manager of Starbucks told CBC Toronto.

"Our partners regularly clean inside the washroom many times through out the day and if we notice anything or are alerted to anything unusual it's immediately reported to the police," he added.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.