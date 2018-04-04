This Grade 12 student is using black history to raise awareness

It's Nana Boahen's final year at Castlebrooke Secondary School but even before she graduates, the Brampton teen has made quite a mark.

Boahen has become a leader for helping to empower her fellow students with the one tool she values most: knowledge.

"I enjoy reading and I enjoy writing," the Grade 12 student said. "And I've just seen the long tradition that people of African descent have of advocacy and fighting for human rights and justice."

Boahen is one of the founders of her school's Black Students Association.

"We have three goals: raise the consciousness of students, promote Afro-Caribbean, Afro-Latin American as well as African American culture and to have important dialogue about identity," said Boahen.

Nana Boahen, centre bottom, pictured with the members of Castlebrooke Secondary Black Students Association. (Nana Boahen)

That dialogue includes turning Black History Month into an opportunity to learn about lesser-known Black history-makers.

"For example, we learned about Mathieu de Costa," Boahen explained.

"He was the first person of African descent to step [into] Canada. He was an African Moor and he was actually a translator for Samuel de Champlain. He spoke nine Indigenous languages. That's so cool."

Going beyond Black History Month

The 17-year old has made it her mission not only to raise awareness of how African Canadians have helped shape history, but to empower students to be leaders in their communities.

"I think sometimes stereotypes will flatten people," she said.

Nana Boahen with a group marking Black History Month at Castlebrooke Secondary School. (Nana Boahen)

"People are complex right? And people have depth and I think it's just adding that information. It's another thing to walk around with at the back of your mind.

"This is how we have contributed to Canada...and that we've always been here."

Boahen plans to study International Development and Globalization at the University of Ottawa. She aims to broaden her horizons and deepen her understanding of what it means to be an advocate.