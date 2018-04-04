If Krystal Duah had listened to many of her teachers in middle school, she would not be heading to university after graduation.

"I was scared to take academic classes because I felt like I couldn't do it," said the Grade 12 student. "I didn't really have that support system to motivate me to take academic courses, so I took applied."

Ontario students must take academic stream courses in order to apply to university. Subjects in the applied stream are considered college preparation level courses.

I knew if I couldn't get that teacher to motivate me, I was going to be that teacher to motivate someone else. - Krystal Duah

Duah began high school taking academic math in Grade 9. But it didn't last long. "I was told by the teacher I didn't belong in the class because I was working slower than the other students," she recalled. "I was told to leave the class and go to an applied class. In a way it kind of discouraged me."

Krystal Duah plans to study education in university. (Petar Valkov/CBC)

A research study suggests Duah is far from alone. A York University study released last year found 53 per cent of black students were in academic programs as compared to 81 percent of white and 80 percent of other racialized students.

The study pointed to data from the Toronto District School Board that showed black students continue to be directed towards applied courses rather than academic one more than white students, even though the so-called practice of educational streaming was supposed to have ended in 1999.

Turning discouragement into motivation

Rather than follow her teachers' suggestions, Duah studied hard and continued taking academic courses. Now she's planning to take education in university.

"I always had that motivation because ever since I wanted to be a teacher," said Duah. "I knew if I couldn't get that teacher to motivate me, I was going to be that teacher to motivate someone else. So I decided, I'm going to try my best to get into the academic stream."

Krystal Duah mentors a fellow student in the Success Beyond Limits program. (Krystal Duah)

And now she's getting a head start on her teaching dreams.

Duah is a mentor with Success Beyond Limits, a program that offers support to students in the Jane-Finch community and helps younger students with homework multiple times a week.

"The whole mentoring program is a way for me to connect with mentees, students that are younger than me," said Duah. "They kind of look up to me. Something I never had when I was younger."

Finding inspiration and setting an example at home

As she prepares for graduation from Westview Centennial Secondary School, Duah has a sense of pride she didn't have when she started high school.

That's something she wants to pass along to the one person she credits for giving her the support she didn't get at school — her mom.

"She went to school to be a personal support worker," explained Duah. "She had people tell her that she couldn't do certain things and I guess she started to believe that. And I want to show my mom you don't have to believe what people say.

"Because if I believed what teachers said to me...I wouldn't have been accepted by different universities and colleges."

