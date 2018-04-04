This Grade 8 student ran for council president to challenge herself and change stereotypes

When Kalista Metcalfe and her friends watched their older classmates campaign for student council president at their Jane-Finch middle school last year, there was only one thought that came to mind.

"I was like, 'No way that's not going to be me. I'm not going to do that because I'm going to be too scared,'" recalled Metcalfe, a student at Oakdale Park Middle School.

"But then the next year, I don't really know what made me want to do it. Something just told me to just run for president."

She ran and won the position.

Metcalfe campaigned with a promise to get things done.

Kalista Metcalfe speaks to fellow student at Oakdale Park Middle School. (Paul Smith/CBC)

"Everybody is always saying, 'I want this and that to be different' and I said, 'You know what? Why won't I just be the change to make the difference? And people voted me in to be the president," said the Grade 8 student.

Leading by example

Since then, Metcalfe has been instrumental in helping organize Oakdale Park's African Heritage Month events.

She also helps tutor younger students both in the classroom and at her school's homework club.

"It's important for a young black girl to be a role model because people have a negative perspective of you, and when they realize that negative stereotype is not true, they can have a different perspective," said the 13-year-old.

"And all that negativity that they thought about you can change."

From racism to opportunities for dialogue

Metcalfe's awareness of negative stereotypes in the black community has come, like so many growing up at Jane and Finch, at a young age.

She recalls facing the harsh reality of racism while riding in an elevator with her dad.

"He was in the elevator and then this lady she was going to go in, but after she saw my dad she actually said, 'Oh nope, never mind,' and then she came out of the elevator. My dad was upset."

Kalista Metcalfe with group of students. (Paul Smith/CBC)

When she raised the issue of racism with her fellow students, she found her experience wasn't unique.

"We were talking about racist things that actually happened to us and I was also shocked at how much it happens," Metcalfe explained.

"But it's not talked about because it's like we live in Canada, we're so good, and only America has racism and it's so bad. But when I was hearing these stories it was like, wow."

As she prepares to enter high school and a new phase of her life, one thing Metcalfe vows won't change, is her mission to fight negative stereotypes by empowering herself and those around her.

"My message to young black girls is, 'Don't let anyone bring you down no matter your colour or who you are,'" Metcalfe said.

"It's about the inside that matters, not the out. And you can do whatever you want, as long as you work hard."