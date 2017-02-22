In honour of Black History month, CBC brings you stories from HERstory in Black, a Toronto-based digital photo series profiling 150 black women from the GTA and other parts of Ontario by How She Hustles, a network of 5,000 diverse women.

Name: Jasmyn Fyffe

What she does: Jasmyn Fyffe is an independent dance artist, choreographer and teacher in Toronto.

When did you start dancing?

Jasmyn Fyffe: I started dancing when I was six years old training in African-Caribbean dance and ballet. And then just went into soccer, track and field and basketball, those were my focuses in high school. But when I started dancing again and actually training I was like, 'Wow,' I just couldn't think of anything else I wanted to do as a profession, but dance and make dances. As a performer, how can I speak to my audience? How can I speak to their humanity? How can I make that connection? That's what is really important to me. I really don't know what I would do if I didn't move and dance and create. I wouldn't be the person I am. I wouldn't be happy. I wouldn't be grounded.