In honour of Black History month, CBC brings you stories from HERstory in Black, a Toronto-based digital photo series profiling 150 black women from the GTA and other parts of Ontario by How She Hustles, a network of 5,000 diverse women.

INTERACTIVE: Meet 150 black women who have made a place in Canadian history

On Feb. 27, the 150 women featured in HERstory in Black will be celebrated at an event taking place at the Canadian Broadcasting Centre. Some of the women featured in the photo series will take your questions live on CBC Toronto's Facebook page starting at 6:00 p.m.

Name: Emily Agard

What she does: Director of Science, Outreach at Ryerson University

HERstory in Black: Emily Agard3:25

Why do you want to make science more accessible to students?

Emily Agard: When I look around, there are certain populations not represented in science, black youth. A lot of girls have been told that they can't do science, particularly some of the sciences like computer science or physics. In the past, when I have gone to different schools I have talked to students and when I ask them what they are interested in a lot of them don't say science. Even though they are doing well, they're not afraid of science, but they don't see science as an option for them. That's why I'm really motivated to let students see themselves as possibly in a science career.