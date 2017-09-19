Border officials have disrupted "a criminal organization importing harmful opioids" to Canada after intercepting 29 kilograms of heroin in Montreal, which was destined for Richmond Hill, according to the RCMP.

A smaller amount of opium was also found hidden in the boxes of marble tiles, which were found in a shipping container that came from Afghanistan.

On Aug. 28, the Canada Border Services Agency in the Port of Montreal made the discovery and alerted the RCMP. That investigation led to the execution of search warrants at locations in Aurora, Richmond Hill and Stouffville, with the assistance of York Regional Police.

Four people from York region have been charged, but the RCMP says further charges are anticipated as the investigation continues. (RCMP)

Four people from York region between the ages of 27 and 63 have been charged with various criminal counts, which include "possession for the purpose of trafficking," and "conspiracy to import a controlled substance."

In a new release issued Tuesday, the RCMP said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.