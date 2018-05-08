Skip to Main Content
Here are Toronto's cherry blossoms in all their swoon-worthy glory

Notifications

Here are Toronto's cherry blossoms in all their swoon-worthy glory

After a violent windstorm threatened to ruin cherry blossom season in Toronto, the dreamy-looking pink and white blossoms are finally here, a sign that spring has finally sprung in this city.

The dreamy-looking pink and white blossoms are finally here, a sign that spring has finally sprung in the city

CBC News ·
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Toronto's cherry blossoms are in full bloom and their presence is making for some dreamy landscapes around the city.

If you haven't been out to see them yet, the Japanese sakura trees are set to reach peak bloom levels between May 9 and 14.

That's after a late start to spring that delayed the blossoming until warm weather arrived.

And while a violent windstorm threatened to ruin blossom season, most of the blooms managed to remain unscathed — a welcome outcome for Torontonians looking to take in the swoon-worthy sights, and celebrate the fact that spring has finally sprung in this city.

Here's a sample from across the city of the cherry blossoms in all their glory. 

(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
(Richard Agecoutay/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us