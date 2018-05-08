Here are Toronto's cherry blossoms in all their swoon-worthy glory
The dreamy-looking pink and white blossoms are finally here, a sign that spring has finally sprung in the city
Toronto's cherry blossoms are in full bloom and their presence is making for some dreamy landscapes around the city.
If you haven't been out to see them yet, the Japanese sakura trees are set to reach peak bloom levels between May 9 and 14.
That's after a late start to spring that delayed the blossoming until warm weather arrived.
Here's a sample from across the city of the cherry blossoms in all their glory.
Is there anything more lovely than Cherry Blossoms? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CherryBlossomTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CherryBlossomTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UofT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UofT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/iphonephotography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#iphonephotography</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAKURA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAKURA</a> <a href="https://t.co/g2drhTD1aB">pic.twitter.com/g2drhTD1aB</a>—@mootymoots
Cherry blossoms at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Robarts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Robarts</a> Library at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UofT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UofT</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> this afternoon. <a href="https://twitter.com/UofT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UofT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CherryBlossoms?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CherryBlossoms</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/photography?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#photography</a> <a href="https://t.co/RKhzEaKD6F">pic.twitter.com/RKhzEaKD6F</a>—@danfalk