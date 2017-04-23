It was do or die for the Maple Leafs Sunday night, with fans on pins and needles for the game that would determine whether a shot at the Stanley Cup was in the stars for Toronto.

While hopes were high in Maple Leaf Square, it was not to be.

The Leafs lost 2-1 to the Washington Capitals, giving away the series. But it wasn't without a fight.

After two and half periods with no scoring, Leafs rookie Auston Matthews brought home the first goal of the game, giving fans a glimpse of what a chance at the cup might look like.

Heart can't take more OT #WASvsTOR #Leafs — @GibbyGambles33

But within minutes, Washington tied up the score, sending those in the stands, in the square and across the city into a now-familiar but no less nerve-wracking sweat as the two teams battled it out in overtime for what felt like the millionth time this series.

In fact, it was the fifth time this season that the two found themselves in facing sudden death.

Either sheer exuberance or utter disappointment... Here we go #tmltalk #leafs #OT #Capitals — @matt_trafford78

And their death was sudden, after Washington scored a heart-breaking goal about six minutes into overtime.

But while the disappointment was palpable, many remained proud of their team for fighting the good fight.

It was a hard fought series better luck next year @MapleLeafs #TMLTalk #alwaysnextyear #BUDSALLDAY Here's to not giving up without a fight pic.twitter.com/XgX1yXdJZR — @T_Hergz

From my 13 year old daughter "they gave them a good run though" #truth #tmltalk #leafs @MapleLeafs #futurelooksbright pic.twitter.com/TUQFIXAuXT — @joannewilder

Hell of a fight, hell of a season...until next year boys @MapleLeafs #tmltalk — @JRHut