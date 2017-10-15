Heavy winds are blowing through the city leaving tree damage and scattered power outages in their wake.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday afternoon saying that winds of up to 70 or 80 km/h are shifting west or northwest through southern Ontario Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The federal weather agency says the winds are expected to diminish late this evening and overnight.

Toronto Hydro says 25,000 people are without power and are reminding everyone to stay safe.

REMINDER: Stay at least 10m (length of a school bus) away from downed power lines. Stay safe. — @TorontoHydro