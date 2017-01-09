Brace yourself for more of the white stuff this week.

Periods of light snow are expected Monday morning, with a high of –3 C and a low of –5 C tonight. The temperature will feel as low as –17 C with the wine chill, according to Environment Canada.

More snow is expected to develop tonight over southwestern Ontario and move eastward to reach the GTA early Tuesday morning. Nearly 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected before the snow turns to rain late in the afternoon.

That could have a big impact on the Tuesday morning commute — and potentially the evening commute as well.

It's all thanks to a Colorado low weather system that will affect much of the province.