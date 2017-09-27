After days of steamy weather in Toronto, the end is in sight.

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, called off the extended heat warning that has been in place since Monday.

Wednesday temperatures will remain hot, with a high of 28 C and a humidex of 34. Showers in the late morning or afternoon are also a possibility.

By Wednesday night, things will have shifted, with a low of 12 C expected — great news for people who struggled to sleep in sticky nighttime temperatures.

Thursday is expected to be 19 C, and Friday will be 16 C with a 60 per cent chance of rain.

The heat warning meant that cooling stations were open around the city and that Torontonians were advised to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and take extra care of vulnerable groups like seniors and children.

Heat warnings are triggered when the temperature is 31 C or higher and the low is 20 C.