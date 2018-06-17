Toronto under heat warning with hot, humid days in store on Sunday, Monday
High temperature will be in low 30s, low temperature will be in low 20s, cold front on the way
Toronto is currently under a heat warning with hot and humid days in store for the city on Sunday and Monday.
In the warning issued at 4:03 a.m. ET, Environment Canada says humidex values could reach 40 on Sunday.
As for the temperature, Toronto could see a high in the low thirties on Sunday and Monday, with peak humidex values near 40.
And on Sunday night, the city could experience a drop in temperature to the low twenties, which will offer "little relief" from the heat, Environment Canada said.
But cooler temperatures are on the way.
A cold front moving across Southern Ontario on Monday night will bring an end to the heat wave, the federal weather agency said.
The heat warning applies to a swath of Southern Ontario from Windsor to east of Toronto.
"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said in the warning.
It reminded Toronto residents that risks of heat-related illness are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, it also reminded residents.