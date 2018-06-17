Toronto under heat warning with hot, humid days in store on Sunday, Monday

Toronto is currently under a heat warning with hot and humid days in store for the city on Sunday and Monday.

In the warning issued at 4:03 a.m. ET, Environment Canada says humidex values could reach 40 on Sunday.

As for the temperature, Toronto could see a high in the low thirties on Sunday and Monday, with peak humidex values near 40.

And on Sunday night, the city could experience a drop in temperature to the low twenties, which will offer "little relief" from the heat, Environment Canada said.

But cooler temperatures are on the way.

A cold front moving across Southern Ontario on Monday night will bring an end to the heat wave, the federal weather agency said.

The heat warning applies to a swath of Southern Ontario from Windsor to east of Toronto.

"Extreme heat affects everyone," Environment Canada said in the warning.

It reminded Toronto residents that risks of heat-related illness are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle, it also reminded residents.