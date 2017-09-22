Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of southern Ontario with the humidex making it feel close to 40 C this weekend.

An alert issued Friday afternoon advises people of "extreme heat," warning of added risks to young children, pregnant women, older adults and those working outdoors.

The unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to continue into next week, the weather agency says.

Friday's temperature has already reached a forecasted high of 27 C with the humidex making it feel like 30 C.

The mercury is expected to climb even higher into the weekend with Saturday's high expected to be 31 C, Sunday's 32 C and Monday's 30, all with sunny skies.

A heat warning is issued when very high temperatures or humidity could bring a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke or exhaustion.