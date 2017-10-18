Canadians are in mourning for Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie today, but the outpouring of grief was particularly evident Wednesday in his adopted home of Toronto following news of his death.

Downie died Tuesday night at age 53. In 2015, he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On Wednesday morning, tributes began pouring in from the likes of Toronto Mayor John Tory, who announced that the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit up in red and white to honour Downie. The sign will also be dimmed at midnight.

"Gord Downie was an inspiration to us all. His music is an essential part of the soundtrack of Canada," Tory said in a statement he released on Twitter. "His diagnosis was heartbreaking but he faced illness with courage and a commitment to continue doing what he loved. He will be missed."

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said Ontarians are "heartbroken."

"I think I speak for all people in Ontario in saying we are heartbroken," Wynne tweeted. "With Gord Downie's passing, a piece of Canada has died."

In a statement posted online Wednesday morning, the Downie family announced that he died "with his beloved children and family close by.

"Gord knew this day was coming — his response was to spend this precious time as he always had — making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss ... on the lips."

The statement noted he lived "many lives" as a musician and as a devoted family man.

"Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years — those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars."

The hospital where he was receiving treatment, Sunnybrook, tweeted about Downie's legacy in raising awareness about the form of brain cancer he suffered from: glioblastoma.

"Gord Downie's legacy extends beyond his music," the hospital tweeted. "He raised unprecedented awareness for glioblastoma."

Downie continued working on musical projects and was still a fixture around the city after his diagnosis. On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors tweeted a photo of Downie at a game last season.

But Downie was also a big hockey fan, and former Leaf Doug Gilmour tweeted his condolences to the Downie family.

"Heartbroken today," Gilmour said. "Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie. Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences."

Toronto music publicist Eric Alper noted how the band united Canadians.

"We will never again agree on anything as we agreed on The Tragically Hip. Fully completely," he tweeted. "Thank you, Gord Downie."