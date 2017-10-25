Two charges of sexual assault levelled against a veteran Toronto police officer were dismissed by a provincial court Wednesday morning.

The judge said the allegations were inconsistent.

Sgt. Christopher Heard was charged by the Special Investigations Unit, the province's police watchdog, in 2016 in connection to two separate incidents the year prior. The SIU alleged that Heard had sexually assaulted two different women in a marked Toronto police cruiser as he drove them home.

After the first charge was laid in March 2016, Heard was suspended from the police force with pay, which is required under the province's Police Services Act.

"This guy was put on trial without any scientific evidence to support the allegations," said Heard's lawyer, Gary Clewly, outside the Eglinton Avenue East courthouse.

The first of two alleged incidents dates back to September 2015. A then 27-year-old woman reported that she encountered Heard in the downtown core in the early morning hours. The woman alleged that Heard offered to drive her home and sexually assaulted her somewhere along the way.

The second incident allegedly occurred in November 2015 and involved similar details. Another woman, 25 years old at the time, said she came across Heard downtown in the early morning hours, and accepted a ride to her residence in his cruiser. She told police that Heard sexually assaulted her before she got home.

Heard has been a police officer in Toronto for more than 20 years.