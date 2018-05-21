Man dead, 3 others injured in head-on crash in North York

A man is dead and three other people suffered from minor injuries in a head-on crash in North York on Sunday night, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police said a car travelling westbound on Wilson Avenue just west of Bathurst Street hit another car shortly after 11 p.m.

The man driving that car was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Three other people, all occupants of the second car, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Toronto police say one car hit another car. Toronto paramedics say a man is dead and three other people are slightly injured. (Tony Smyth/CBC) Wilson Avenue, which was closed west of Bathurst Street in both directions for the investigation, has been reopened.

COLLISION: <br>Wilson Av + Allen Rd<br>-Occupant has been pronounced<br>-4 other people taken to hospital<br>-Roads in area closed for investigation<br>-Traffic Services investigating<br>^dh —@TPSOperations