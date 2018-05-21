Man dead, 3 others injured in head-on crash in North York
Police say car was heading westbound on Wilson Avenue when collision occurred
A man is dead and three other people suffered from minor injuries in a head-on crash in North York on Sunday night, Toronto police and paramedics say.
Police said a car travelling westbound on Wilson Avenue just west of Bathurst Street hit another car shortly after 11 p.m.
The man driving that car was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
Three other people, all occupants of the second car, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
