Man dead, 3 others injured in head-on crash in North York

Police say car was heading westbound on Wilson Avenue when collision occurred

CBC News
Emergency crews attend to the injured in a head-on collision in North York on Sunday night. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

A man is dead and three other people suffered from minor injuries in a head-on crash in North York on Sunday night, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Police said a car travelling westbound on Wilson Avenue just west of Bathurst Street hit another car shortly after 11 p.m.

The man driving that car was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Three other people, all occupants of the second car, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

Wilson Avenue, which was closed west of Bathurst Street in both directions for the investigation, has been reopened. 
Toronto police say one car hit another car. Toronto paramedics say a man is dead and three other people are slightly injured. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

